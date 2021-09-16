Psaki Introduces Newsmax Reporter To 'Facts' And 'Accuracy'

Emerald Robinson from Newsmax cannot say she didn't get what she asked for.

For weeks we've enjoyed seeing Jen Psaki refuse to take her question during the briefing, only to have Robinson shout her question at Psaki's back as she ignored her and left the room.

Jen Psaki ignores a shouted question as she walks out of the briefing room -- one I believe came from Newsmax staffer Emerald Robinson pic.twitter.com/Jio0HnsPJ6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2021

Psaki ignores a shouted question from Newsmax staffer Emerald Robinson pic.twitter.com/9L02aFFjy5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 8, 2021

it's time for today's installment of Jen Psaki Ignores a Shouted Question from Newsmax Staffer Emerald Robinson pic.twitter.com/V8Gbz9wyLZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 9, 2021

Well, today Robinson got her wish. Psaki let her ask her questions during the briefing. It was...adorable.

"Speaking of the waning efficacy of vaccines...he promised on Sept. 9 that he was going to send 50% more supply of monoclonal antibodies to states," Robinson rushed to get out, given she'd already had her first question answered.

"Yet, the Biden administration is cutting supplies in red states by 50%, so, you know, for example, in Florida they were expecting to get 70,000 doses, which they say they need, they're only getting 30,000 doses. And this is not just for unvaccinated people. In South Florida, half the people who are seeking this treatment are fully vaccinated. So, why is the Biden administration cutting these supplies?" she asked.

This is when Psaki introduces dear Emerald to a little concept called "accuracy," and presented her with things called "facts," which included "numbers" and "percentages."

"That's not accurate. So, let me give you the accurate information."

Oh, Jen. So ambitious.

"First of all, we are increasing our distribution this month by 50%. In early August, we were distributing an average of 100,000 per week. Now we're shipping an average of 150,000 doses per week," Psaki explained. "Over the last month, though, and one thing I think people need to understand for clarity, facts, I know you like facts, is that monoclonal antibodies are lifesaving therapies that are used after infection, to prevent more severe outcomes."

Mouse, meet cat.

"So, clearly," Psaki continued, "the way to protect people and save more lives, is to get them vaccinated, so that they don't get COVID to begin with. Over the last month, given the rise in cases due to the Delta variant, and the lower number of vaccination rates in some these states, like Florida, like Texas, just seven states are making up 70% of the orders. Our supply is not unlimited, and we believe it should be equitable across states across the country."

Okay, now that's just mean, introducing the doctrine of "fairness" and "equity" to a Newsmax reporter after you've put "facts" and "accuracy" in front of her on her high chair. How much is an Emerald Robinson to absorb at once, for pity's sake?

Furthermore, allow that statistic to sink in. Seven states are making up 70% of the orders for this life-saving COVID treatment. I would love to know what the population ratio of those states are to the rest of them, but I'm not about to go do more math if my mom isn't making me.

Determined as ever, though, Robinson asked another question.

"There have been no reports of a lack of supply, so why cut them to those states only if there's no reports of lack of supply?" she asked.

Psaki just doubled down on that thing called fairness, and in all of her grace and professionalism, acted like Robinson had the capacity to practice fairness herself.

"I think our role as the government overseeing the entire country is to be equitable in how we distribute," said Psaki. "We're not going to give a greater percentage to Florida over Oklahoma, nor do I think you are suggesting that."

Noooooo. Surely Robinson wasn't suggesting that the state whose governor trashes the vaccine and threatens educators' salaries for enforcing COVID health guidelines should get more than their fair share of lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatment for its COVID-ridden ICUs, was she?