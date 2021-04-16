Psaki Blocks Newsmax Reporter's Blatant Racism

Today's Psaki bomb recipient was Newsmax "reporter" Emerald Robinson, who asked if President Biden would fire UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield for noting that racism is written into our nation's founding. Robinson chose to use her White House press access to complain about Amb. Thomas-Greenfield's statement to "a group," that "essentially said that white supremacy is woven into our founding documents and principles."

Me? I'd shrug and say the ambassador's not wrong. Not the Nazis at Newsmax.

Robinson continued, "This statement is getting widely criticized as essentially parroting Chinese Communist Party talking points. So is the President going to remove her from her position as the representative before that body to promote United States values?"

oH nOeS doN'T aGrEe wItH sOmeThiNg a cHinEsE pErSoN seD

Robinson is right in that telling the truth about our history and its shameful, disgusting racism has not typically been one of our values as a nation, but I see no reason why we can't change and improve, starting right now with Amb. Thomas-Greenfield's statements. Psaki also took this view, and the opportunity to shove Robinson's own racism down her throat.

"Is the President going to remove an African-American woman with decades of experience in the Foreign Service who is widely respected around the world from her position as Ambassador to the UN? He is not," she told her. "He is proud to have her in that position. She is not only qualified, he believes she is exactly the right person in that role at this moment in time. I have not seen her comments, I will say that there's no question that there has been a history of institutional racism in this country, and that doesn't require the UN ambassador to confirm that."

Was that enough for Robinson to take her cue to shut her piehole? No.

She complained that what Amb. Thomas-Greenfield said was "essentially the same lecture...that the Chinese delegation gave Secretary Blinken in Alaska last month. So does the President think our founding documents are racist?"

Proving that her facial expression control is unmatched, Psaki responded, "I would say that, I will, I will leave my comments to speak for themselves, and certainly I think most people have recognized the history of systemic racism in our country, and she was speaking to that."

What Psaki didn'tsay was, "Most people who don't have hollowed-out, cult-strangled internal organs, and white-supremacy-laced oxygen cells coursing through their bloodstreams have recognized the history of systemic racism in our country." In other words, not viewers of Newsmax, Fox, and OANN.