Jennifer Weisselberg Prepares To Testify Before Trump Grand Jury

I've seen her several times on news shows, and I have to say, I think the Trump grand jury will find Jennifer Weisselberg quite persuasive. Here she is this morning on CNN with John Berman.

"You say Donald Trump paid the tuition for one of your children to go to private school, correct?" Berman asked.

She said yes, it was compensation in lieu of a raise. "When you get the same salary for 21 years and the same bonus and then the raise is paid in an apartment, in a car, in a tuition tuition, that's an issue," she said.

"You never paid taxes on the tuition which was compensation."

"Right," she said. "I did not know this with was the dialogue until I read Barry's deposition when he discussed it in his deposition. and so during the divorce it came out. It talks about the Trump Organization 48 times. So that came out and the fact it was a corporate apartment I was initially gifted. I did not know it was a corporate apartment, either. So it came out. so the taxes -- it's not that they're listed incorrectly. They're not there at all. Bloomberg had reported this when they were doing an article on me about financial abuse and stuff going on," she said.

"Since you began talking to investigators and providing them with documents, who have they been most interested in in your mind? Your ex-husband Barry, your ex-father-in-law, Allen?"

"Initially it was all of them, and it honed into Allen Weisselberg specifically initially."

"What about the Trump family? Any specific areas they delved into with them?"

"Initially it was the overvaluing of certain properties like Seven Springs and 40 Wall (Street). But I think in my mind, it turned quickly to Allen Weisselberg."

She seems smart, honest, and believable, which means Allen Weisselberg (and hence, Trump) has a problem. She believes her ex-father-in-law will flip, but that remains to be seen.