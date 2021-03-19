Politics
Hell Hath No Fury Like Allen Weisselberg's Ex Daughter In Law

Jennifer Weisselberg has an ax to grind. She also knows there's something fishy about the Trump Organization.
By Frances Langum

Jennifer Weisselberg has an ax to grind.

She's in the middle of an ugly divorce with Allen Weisselberg's son. Allen Weisselberg is the Trump Organization accountant who knows where ALL the bodies are buried.

Jennifer doesn't go into detail about what SHE knows, but she admits she has met with New York prosecutors on several occasions. Those prosecutors now have Donald Trump's tax returns.

Jennifer's connection to the Manhattan DA's investigation appears to center around an apartment on Central Park West that she believed was given to her and her then husband as a wedding gift from Donald and Melania Trump.

"I sent them a thank you note!" says Jennifer.

But the apartment was allegedly not a gift. It was a standard company apartment, which may mean it continued to be written off as a business expense for the Trump Organization.

At the same time, it may have been listed as belonging to the Weisselberg family for property tax purposes. Those shenanigans smell of tax fraud.

And of course it's just one line item in hundreds of tax and insurance crimes that the Manhattan DA may wind up charging the Trump organization with committing.

That there's a furious blonde willing to spill some of what she knows to the Morning Joe show? Makes it drama.

