Politics
Two Republicans Admit 'Cancel Culture' Is Happening In GOP

Leading Republican politicians admit Cheney was canceled because she didn't pledge fealty to the seditious ex.
By John Amato
Senator Joni Ernst and Representative Ken Buck both admitted that Liz Cheney was "canceled" out by Republicans for not pledging fealty to TraitorTrump.

Before the voice vote was cast by Republicans on Monday in the HOUSE, Senator Ernst, the only woman Senate Republican elected to a leadership position, called out the GOP for their cancel culture.

Ernst told reporters, "I feel it's OK to go ahead and express what you feel is right to express and, you know, cancel culture is cancel culture no matter how you look at it. Unfortunately, I think there are those that are trying to silence others in the party."

After Cheney was ousted this morning, Representative Ken Buck, a member of the ultra right-wing House Freedom Caucus and an ally to Trump, told reporters, “Liz Cheney was canceled for speaking her mind.”

These two members of the GOP are ultra-conservative and have been blocking progress for the American people far too long, but what they are saying is the truth when it comes to the QAnon, conspiracy laden, racist, Stepford culture of the base of the Republican Party.

Republicans in the media and in Congress have been using the meme "cancel culture" to attack the Left or any company that chooses to try and take action against the serial lying QAnon Trumpers.

When private companies remove racist and sensitive characteristics from a few cartoon characters and toys they freak out, screaming "woke" over and over again.

But the real cancel culture is coming from inside the Republican Party as GOP leaders kowtow to the QAnon conspiracy-loving base of their party.

The true test of membership now in the Republican Party is, to be clear, the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen from TraitorTrump and the insurrection was Antifa.

As Mike Pence's former staffer Olivia Troye wrote in USA Today, "The Republican Party doesn’t have a governing agenda. It's a pathetic predicament but obvious to anyone who stepped foot in Trump’s White House. One reason congressional Republicans are focused on cultural issues – Dr. Seuss, fake red meat regulations and a handful of transgender high school athletes around the country – might be to avoid judgment on how they used power: no health care reform, no infrastructure package, heading toward 600,000 dead from the pandemic, and the attack on the Capitol. The strategy is simple: obfuscate, lie, change the subject and hope voters hold the other party to a higher standard."

With no issue-based agenda coming from the GOP, the culture war nonsense works with their own members and on TV, where their sycophants in the media regurgitate it non-stop.

While they are attacking their own, Joe Biden's approval ratings are soaring and his agenda is wildly popular with the American people.

