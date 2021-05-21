Liz Cheney's Challenger Impregnated A 14 Year-Old

Filing this story under "You Can't Make This Up," there's a twist in the Liz Cheney challenger saga.

U.S. House candidate Anthony Bouchard, who has targeted Liz Cheney in their upcoming election admitted to statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl, and getting her pregnant. He then went to Florida and married her when she was 15. Florida law allows this to happen because it's Florida.

Tragically, she ended up dying from suicide when she was just 20 years old, already his ex-wife. Bouchard, naturally, takes no responsibility, and blames another relationship for her troubles.

Of course his sexual deviancy played no part in this poor girl's demise, right?

Bouchard predictably paints this saga in a whole different light in a Facebook Live video. Shakespeare would be sick.

"So, bottom line, it's a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant. -- You've heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it's like the Romeo and Juliet story."

This is f**king twisted.

This repugnant man has the audacity to claim that his history is being used in dirty politics and the media swamp to undermine his candidacy. There is a reason why there is an age limit that defines statutory rape.

His camp is blaming a Traitor Trump acolyte for leaking the story to the Daily Mail. Bouchard said he will continue to run against Rep. Cheney.

Howie Klein writes, "Aside from Bouchard, there are around a dozen other Republicans in the race against Cheney, including state Rep Chuck Gray, former Trump Regime bureaucrat Perry Pendley, Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, former Pavillion mayor Marissa Selvig, Christian Broadcasting Network executive Darin Smith, Bryan Miller, chair of the Sheridan County GOP and various random people, mostly just vanity candidates. Bouchard was considered the frontrunner."

If Bouchard continues to poll well I'm sure the right wing evangelical activists who stumped for Roy Moore will do all they can to help this creep.

After all, Wyoming is the Trumpiest of the Traitor Trump states.