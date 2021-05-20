Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

McCarthy Cuts Off His Own Presser When Asked About MAGA Riot

The GOP's top Republican in the House cut off a press conference he called after being asked some uncomfortable questions which he absolutely did not want to answer.
By John Amato
55 min ago by John Amato
Views:

The GOP's top Republican in the House cut off a press conference he called to denounce the implementation of the bipartisan January 6th commission after being asked some uncomfortable questions which he absolutely did not want to answer.

McCarthy agreed to the terms and the members invited onto the committee originally to investigate the insurrection before he suddenly reversed himself.

“Do you think it’s a conflict of interest for members to be voting on a commission that they might have to be potentially witnesses for, and provide information on?” asked a reporter.

“No, because who knows what they’re going to do on the commission so I don’t think so,” McCarthy ducked.

The reporter continued, striking a nerve. “Are you absolutely certain none of your members were in any communication with any of the people who stormed Capitol Hill?”

"I don’t believe that they are. But thank you for the question. Everybody have a nice day,” he said curtly, walking away.

Rep. McCarthy would be called as a witness because of his desperate phone call to Traitor Trump, who was cursing at him and claiming the rioters "are more upset about the election than you are."

As has been reported, McCarthy insisted that the rioters were Trump's supporters and begged Trump to call them off.

He doesn’t want the commission because the truth about his party and TraitorTrump will come out for all to see.

Tags:
Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team