Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Senate Hearing: At Long Last, Audit The Pentagon

Here's a reason why you want Bernie Sanders in charge of the Senate Budget Committee. Heh.
By Common Dreams

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday presided over a Senate Budget Committee hearing convened to examine waste and fraud at the Pentagon, a department that receives hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding each year despite its rampant and well-documented accounting abuses.

The hearing came as President Joe Biden continued to face progressive backlash for proposing a $715 billion budget for the Pentagon for Fiscal Year 2021, an increase from the current $704 billion level approved under former President Donald Trump.

Sanders (I-Vt.), who supports cuts to the Defense Department's bloated budget, vowed that Wednesday's hearing would take a "hard look at waste, fraud, and cost overruns at the Pentagon."

"The Pentagon remains the only agency in the federal government that cannot pass an independent audit," Sanders added. "Not acceptable."

In a statement ahead of the hearing, the Vermont senator noted that the United States "spends more on our nation's military than the next nine countries combined and over half of our discretionary spending goes to the Pentagon."

"Meanwhile," Sanders continued, "half of our people are struggling paycheck to paycheck, over 40 million Americans are living in poverty, and over 500,000 Americans are homeless including roughly 40,000 veterans."

Republished from Common Dreams (Jake Johnson, staff writer) under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0).

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team