U.S. Army Leaders Rally Behind 'Superstar Soldier' Who Ted Cruz Disparaged

What does the United States Army think of hateful bigot like Ted Cruz and his attack on an "emasculated military"? Not much. In fact, they've rallied behind Cpl. Emma Malonelord, an air defense system operator stationed in South Korea.

Source: Stars & Stripes

U.S. Army leaders rallied around a soldier featured in a recruitment video clip that Sen. Ted Cruz mocked as representative of an “emasculated military.” Cruz, a Texas Republican, retweeted a video Thursday that featured Cpl. Emma Malonelord, an air defense system operator stationed in South Korea. The original video, part of a five-part series called “The Calling,” showed an animated depiction of Malonelord’s life and the reasons why she joined the military. The Army was “a way to prove my inner strength and maybe shatter some stereotypes along the way,” Malonelord said in the video, adding that by enlisting, “I answered my calling.”

Here's the video that got Ted Cruz's panties in such a twist.

Fort Benning released this video in support of Cpl. Malonelord a few days ago.

You don’t have to be born a warrior to eventually become one. Anyone can hear the calling.



Learn more about Cpl. Emma Malonelord's story.https://t.co/nK7cgcLC2Y@PatDonahoeArmy pic.twitter.com/62nnsKr5cv — US Army Fort Benning (@FortBenning) May 18, 2021

Major General Patrick J. Donahoe of Fort Benning is also a fan.

Thank you Sir!! — Emma Malonelord (@emalonelord) May 22, 2021

And her commanding officer, U.S. Forces Korea commander Gen. Robert Abrams called Malonelord a “superstar by any measure.”

For what it’s worth, I met this Corporal a few months ago during a routine unit visit. Exceptionally sharp, professional, technical expert, highly respected by her peers, superiors and subordinates. Superstar by any measure.



Her unit is in full support of her and her family. https://t.co/bo5Acew0b1 — Robert Abrams (@DogFaceSoldier) May 20, 2021

Pretty hefty praise indeed.

The little weasel Cruz whined at the response to his lack of patriotism and hateful tweet.

I’m enjoying lefty blue checkmarks losing their minds over this tweet, dishonestly claiming that I’m “attacking the military.”



Uh, no. We have the greatest military on earth, but Dem politicians & woke media are trying to turn them into pansies.



The new Dem videos are terrible. https://t.co/19pYGa8cYk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 21, 2021

And then his office was forced to peddle Cruz's foolishness. In a statement to Stars & Stripes: