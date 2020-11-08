Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Chris Wallace: Ted Cruz Is Like A Japanese Soldier Who Is Fighting A War That's Over

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday compared Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to a Japanese soldier who thinks World War II is "still going on" because he refuses to accept the presidential election results.
By David

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday compared Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to a Japanese soldier who thinks World War II is "still going on" because he refuses to accept the presidential election results.

"It would seem to me that Republicans on Capitol Hill have a role to play in this," Wallace explained on his Fox News Sunday program. "A very few of them have said, look, you pursue your legal options but, you know, damp down the rhetoric, like Mitt Romney, like Pat Toomey."

"There are a lot who are just silent," the Fox News host noted. "And then there are some -- I mentioned Ted Cruz -- who are like the Japanese soldiers who come out 30 years after the war -- out of the jungle -- and say, 'Is the fight still going on?'"

Cruz is on record supporting President Donald Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

NOTE: We will be changing to a new commenting platform in the next couple of weeks. We will supply more details as we get closer to the change. We understand some users are having problems with comments loading and this will hopefully remedy that problem

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.