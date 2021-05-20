Politics
Turns Out, Obama Didn't Actually Need An Anger Translator

According to a new book, he had quite a few things to say about Trump behind the scenes.
By Susie Madrak

We all know how understated and restrained Barack Obama was throughout his presidency -- enough so that comedians did bits about Obama's anger translator. Well, it turns out he had feelings about Donald Trump. Strong feelings. And he shared them with donors and advisers. Via the Guardian:

According to a new book, Obama called Trump a “madman”, a “racist, sexist pig”, “that fucking lunatic” and a “corrupt motherfucker”.

The remarks are reported in Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump by Edward-Isaac Dovere, a staff writer at the Atlantic, which will be published next week. The Guardian obtained a copy

[...]“He’s a madman,” Dovere reports Obama telling “big donors looking to squeeze a reaction out of him in exchange for the big checks they were writing to his foundation”.

“More often: ‘I didn’t think it would be this bad.’ Sometimes: ‘I didn’t think we’d have a racist, sexist pig.’ Depending on the outrage of the day … a passing ‘that fucking lunatic’ with a shake of his head.”

