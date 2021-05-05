Neo-Nazi Hero Tucker Carlson Says 'Cat Cafes' Are The Real Threat To America

Tucker Carlson opened his show by doubling down on his love of white nationalism and saying the real threat to America isn't from these violent racist bastards at all.

No, the real threat is?

Barack Obama!

Midway through his opening rant Carlson made believe people like President Obama and Susan Rice don't categorize neo-nazi assholes as a threat, who murdered Heather Heyer during an anti-Semitic march in Charlottesville as a threat..

"They understand perfectly well what actually threatens America because they've seen it up close. It's the culture that produced them," Carlson said.

No this wasn't a joke.

"It's the decadent rich people from their class at Harvard."

Tucker Carlson is from the elitist Swanson family

"It's the gender studies party at Cornell. It's the cat cafés in Austin and Asheville. It's the Monday editorial meetings at the Atlantic magazine."

In other words, Carlson and his white-hooded friends along with his FoxQ ingrates are taking the bogus cancel culture meme to its farthest extreme.

Tuckums really doesn't like David Frum much either.

"Those are the people who actually detest the country."

Living up to the Constitution, trying to weed out conspiracy theorists, white supremacists, xenophobes, anti-Semites, violent militia groups staging kidnapping attempts is a horrible thing to do in Tucker Carlson's world.

"They're the ones working through the night to destroy it."

This is as toxic a form of whataboutism that I've seen.