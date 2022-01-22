Tucker Carlson Likens Vaccine Mandates To Nazi Experiments

Fox News host and anti-vaxxer Tucker Carlson made the analogy that mandating vaccine requirements to protect Americans is akin performing horrific medical experiments by the Nazis.

Robert Malone, a virologist who claims credit without any foundation for creating the mRNA vaccine joined Tucker to foment more doubt and hesitation for Americans to protect themselves from COVID.

The Atlantic reports, "Malone contracted COVID-19 in February 2020, and later got the Moderna vaccine in hopes that it would alleviate his long-haul symptoms. Now he believes the injections made his symptoms worse: He still has a cough and is dealing with hypertension and reduced stamina, among other maladies. 'My body will never be the same,' he told me."

Without citing any real studies on the vaccines, Malone claims that the vaccines don't work and are useless in fighting COVID.

Malone said, "It no longer makes sense to force these vaccines on people."

Carlson then took it to the the dark side of Dr. Mengele and the Nazi death camps.

"I thought we had a kind of consensus on that...after watching what the Imperial Japanese Army and the Nazis did in the medical experiments," Carlson said.

He continued, "I thought American physicians agreed that compulsory medical care was unethical, was immoral, would never be imposed on anyone. When did we forget that question?

What the Nazis and Japanese did in World War II was not any sort of "medical care", Tucker, but deranged torture of prisoners from sociopathic madmen for any medical information they could use to win the war.

That has nothing whatsoever to do with vaccines that have saved millions of lives around the world and continue to do so.

Here' some information for Mr. Malone, on the efficacy of vaccines compared to the unvaccinated that both he and Carlson are promoting.

Updated data from NYC’s Omicron surge.



The graphs speak for themselves.



Absolutely stunning. pic.twitter.com/0Y7V73rIqH — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) January 21, 2022

The booster reduction for Omicron symptomatic infections for 3-dose vs 2-dose was 66% in the @JAMA_current report yesterdayhttps://t.co/wSgtmSktjz pic.twitter.com/bkhIyXEBp5 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) January 22, 2022

Why hasn't fully vaccinated Rupert Murdoch been sued for wrongful mass death yet?