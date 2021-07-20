Tucker Carlson 'Not Sure' If There's A Benefit To Getting Vaccinated

Tucker Carlson manipulates data from a UK study and claims you're still unprotected against COVID, even if you've been vaccinated.

Carlson didn't use any data from the U.S. because then he'd be a proven liar, but he said President Biden and the CDC are lying that unvaccinated people in America are the ones being infected with COVID.

"As they continue to politicize medicine," Carlson said, "We're not saying there's no benefit to the vaccine, there very well may be profound benefits to the vaccine."

In America, getting vaccinated protects you from either not getting the virus, or defends against getting very ill if you do get the virus and robustly protects you from death. That's the benefit, Carlson. It's not a f**king vitamin.

Carlson continued, "Our mind is open and always has been from the first day. We never encourage anyone to take or not to take the vaccine. Obviously, we are not doctors," he stated what a straight face.

(Sure, he only hosts COVID deniers and herd immunity charlatans like Dr. Atlas and Alex Berensen.)

Carlson furiously attacked leaders in our society for saying, "It's a pandemic of the unvaccinated." He said it was "simply untrue. That's a lie."

An AP reports clearly states in the US, "Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now are in people who weren’t vaccinated, a staggering demonstration of how effective the shots have been and an indication that deaths per day — now down to under 300 — could be practically zero if everyone eligible got the vaccine."

Here's some information about the study Tucker manipulated to suit his needs.

The finding came from the ZOE COVID Study run by King's College London. It uses information logged daily by over a million people to predict COVID-19 trends. As of July 15, an estimated 17,581 new daily UK cases of COVID-19 were in unvaccinated people, the study authors said in a press release on Thursday.That compares to an estimated 15,537 new COVID-19 cases in people who had at least one dose of the vaccine, which is about 47% of all cases." "That's probably because the virus is just running out of people to infect who haven't already been exposed and don't have natural immune unity in those groups [unvaccinated people]," Prof Tim Spector, an epidemiologist from King's College London, said in a video accompanying the press release.

It's not complicated, Tuckems. If you don't get vaccinated, Covid can KILL you. If you do get vaccinated, you are 99.5% likely to avoid even being hospitalized.

Is it the stock market fall, or the threat of possible class action suit against the network, or the fact that we ALL KNOW as of Monday that the staff at Fox are vaccinated, that's causing Tucker to deflect, if that's what you call it.