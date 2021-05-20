Entertainment
Al Franken Remembers Liz Cheney, Trump Supporter

"Perhaps the most heroic figure in the 232 year history of the United States?" NOT. Al Franken uses the liberal superpower of memory to correct the record on Liz Cheney. He also tell her to SHUT UP.
By Frances Langum

Memory is the liberal superpower.

And Al Franken remembers Liz Cheney.

Cheney is the darling of the "both sides" media set, now that she has, at long last, stood up to Traitor Trump.

But Al Franken remembers that Liz Cheney voted in favor of Donald Trump's policies 92.8% of the time in the last two years of his administration. (She also voted for him in 2020, which she says she now "regrets.")

"That's more than Mark Meadows, who Trump selected as his chief of staff."

Franken then pulled out a quote from Liz Cheney on Meet the Press:

"The Democrats have become the party of anti-Semitism. They've become the party of infanticide. The party of socialism.

Franken noted that if Medicare and Social Security are "socialism," he is guilty as charged.

He wouldn't go into the Qanon nonsense that Cheney is alluding to with the "infanticide" BS.

And when it came to anti-Semitism, Franken, who is Jewish, was willing to acknowledge some self-hatred, but insisted that he loves his children and grandchildren.

His answer to Cheney on the "anti-Semitism" charge? "SHUT UP."

The rest is typlically good Al Franken commentary. Click play and enjoy. And you can subscribe to his YouTube channel here.

