Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Betsy DeVos Defended Accreditation Of For-Profit School With No Faculty Or Students

The Biden administration just pulled its recognition of ACICS -- the same agency DeVos justified.
By Susie Madrak

Yesterday the Department of Education canceled its recognition of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges & Schools (ACICS) -- because they approved a school with no faculty or students that still received federal funds. The shady agency was stripped of its authority by the Obama administration in 2016, but of course was reinstated by Betsy DeVos and the Trump administration.

Via Business Insider:

USA Today conducted an investigation last year that found that although approved by ACICS, Reagan National University in South Dakota did not house any faculty, students, or staff. And while the agency said that Reagan had met its standards during the accreditation process, it declined to say specifically how it verified the college had students and faculty.

[...] Reagan ended up being stripped of its recognition, but Betsy DeVos, the education secretary for nearly all of the Trump administration, stood by ACICS and said the agency had followed proper procedure when choosing to accredit the school.

The agency has accredited more than 60 for-profit schools, and several of those schools - including Corinthian Colleges and ITT Technical Institutes - have shut down in the past decade amid allegations of fraudulent behavior, including engaging in misleading marketing practices and persuading students to take out loans they would never be able to pay back.

Elections matter, people. The crooks and thieves come out of the woodwork whenever the Republicans are handed the keys.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team