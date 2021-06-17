Florida Republican Threatens To Send Russian-Ukrainian ‘Hit Squad’ After Rival

I scoffed at this story a couple of days ago, where Anna Paulina Luna obtained a stalking injunction against Braddock as just the normal craziness that typically surrounds Florida Republicans in primary fights but this one seems to have gone to another level entirely.

Politico now has the full audio up, here.

Source: Politico



A little-known GOP candidate in one of Florida’s most competitive congressional seats was secretly recorded threatening to send “a Russian and Ukrainian hit squad” to a fellow Republican opponent to make her “disappear.” During a 30-minute call with a conservative activist that was recorded before he became a candidate, William Braddock repeatedly warned the activist to not support GOP candidate Anna Paulina Luna in the Republican primary for a Tampa Bay-area congressional seat because he had access to assassins. The seat is being vacated by Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), who is running for governor. “I really don't want to have to end anybody's life for the good of the people of the United States of America,” Braddock said at one point in the conversation last week, according to the recording exclusively obtained by POLITICO. “That will break my heart. But if it needs to be done, it needs to be done. Luna is a f---ing speed bump in the road. She's a dead squirrel you run over every day when you leave the neighborhood.”

The entire article by Marc Caputo at Politico is quite long and completely bonkers. Worth a read if you like reading about crazy Republicans. I'm not entirely convinced Will Braddock is a real candidate either, as he seemed to file to run in Hawaii first, and has raised $0.