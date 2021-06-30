Rep Rips GOP For 'Political' Thumbs Down On 1/6 Committee

Just now, nearly every House Republican voted against forming a select committee to investigate the January 6 insurrection. Mind you, Republicans were against forming an independent committee, too, but more of them would have been okay with that. Just not nearly enough to allow it to happen. A select committee, though? Guidelines set forth by Speaker Nancy Pelosi? Nope, nope, nope. In fact, only two Republicans voted in favor of this investigation: Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

During the debate leading up to the vote, California Rep. Jackie Speier had some words for her fascist GOP colleagues who dared open their filthy pieholes to whine that the select committee and its investigation was "political" in nature, which was why they had a problem with it. She reminded them why no one is more suited than she to recognize the danger they were all in on January 6th.

"You know, my heart's racing right now, and I'm trembling. In part because I'm recalling what happened to me on January 6th, when I was in that gallery, had to climb around the other side, and then lie there on the floor. And then I heard a shot ring out. And it took me back over forty years ago, lying on an airstrip in Guyana, about to lose my life. And I thought at that moment, 'My god, I survived Guyana, but I'm not gonna survive this, in the house of democracy in the country in which I was born,'" she recounted.

"For the members on the other side of the aisle to call this 'political,' let me remind you, it WAS political, because the President of the United States at the time thought it was FUN, and an act of great PATRIOTISM to come up here and try to overturn the election. So, you may call it political. It WAS political. But we're going to find out why it happened, and we're going to make sure it never happens again," she finished up.

Remember, Jackie Speier was 28 years old when she joined Rep. Leo Ryan's delegation to investigate Jonestown in Guyana. Cult members ambushed the Congressional delegation on the airstrip, killing five of the 24 members of the Congressional group. Speier was shot five times at point blank range, and left on the tarmac for 22 hours before help arrived.

And she was afraid, on January 6th, that her life would end serving her country, in her own Capitol building, certifying her nation's own election, at the hands of her own deranged Republican citizens, doing the bidding of her own nation's deranged, authoritarian, Republican cult leader.