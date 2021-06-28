2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Christians Being Scammed By Fake Health Insurance

Health care sharing ministries fall into a "regulatory vacuum," experts say.
By Susie Madrak

These health care sharing ministries are outright scams, but it's not likely the people being sucked in are watching John Oliver, so maybe our elected officials should do the heavy lifting? Ha ha, just kidding! Via Deadline:

John Oliver is back with another fake gimmick — this time, a church.

After a lengthy segment in which Oliver detailed Health Care Sharing Ministries (HCSM), non-profits with common religious beliefs that share medical bills, and how they regularly exploit morality clauses to deny coverage to queer people, the obese or even people who smoke or drink, the host decided to bring the hammer down on the hypocritical organizations by starting one of his own.

Oliver founded Our Lady Of Perpetual Exemption, a bogus church, in 2015 to expose U.S. tax laws that allow preachers to get away with saying almost anything on television. In the bit, Oliver and his fake wife, played by Rachel Dratch, promised viewers that great things would happen to them if they sent them real money.

These scams are not actually health insurance. All they do is vacuum up money from vulnerable people. If you know any religious types who seem susceptible to this sort of thing, at least pass along this information.

