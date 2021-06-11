Kimmel Remembers When Trump Said He'd 'Do Something Else' If He Lost

As we say on The Professional Left Podcast, "memory is the liberal superpower."

We also note that the right-wing's favorite whine is, "no fair remembering stuff!"

So thank the gods for Jimmy Kimmel's staff, who put together "This Week in Covid History" as a reminder of where we were one short year ago.

A year ago this week, the segment's favorite target, Laura Ingraham, was harping on where the second wave of Covid19 was? (It was weeks away, LAURA.)

And Joe Biden, speaking as a candidate from the tv studio in his home (fun fact: just like Hannity's) noted that Trump would cheat to win the 2020 election and declare any loss illegitimate.

To which RNC's Ronna Romney McDaniel said poppycock and how dare he indulge in conspiracy theories!

Thanks, Jimmy Kimmel and staff. You're superheroes against the memory hole.