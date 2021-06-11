Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Kimmel Remembers When Trump Said He'd 'Do Something Else' If He Lost

It was only ONE YEAR AGO this week, when talk of an overthrow of the election results was called "crazy conspiracy talk" by Republicans.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

As we say on The Professional Left Podcast, "memory is the liberal superpower."

We also note that the right-wing's favorite whine is, "no fair remembering stuff!"

So thank the gods for Jimmy Kimmel's staff, who put together "This Week in Covid History" as a reminder of where we were one short year ago.

A year ago this week, the segment's favorite target, Laura Ingraham, was harping on where the second wave of Covid19 was? (It was weeks away, LAURA.)

And Joe Biden, speaking as a candidate from the tv studio in his home (fun fact: just like Hannity's) noted that Trump would cheat to win the 2020 election and declare any loss illegitimate.

To which RNC's Ronna Romney McDaniel said poppycock and how dare he indulge in conspiracy theories!

Thanks, Jimmy Kimmel and staff. You're superheroes against the memory hole.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team