Kimmel Savages Trump For Trying To Lure Friends' Wives Into Bed: 'Like Fifty Shades Of Orange Or Something'
Whether or not you were one of the thousands of people who bought 'Fire and Fury' this week, you are online right now and that means you know what's in the book.
And some of it is just plain gross.
Last night Jimmy Kimmel highlighted another ugly bit from the bestseller: Donald Trump using a speakerphone to convince wives that their husband was cheating on them, to lure the wives themselves into an affair with him.
Jimmy Kimmel's response? The passage "was like Fifty Shades of Orange or something”
“No wonder his only friends are Fox & Friends. Who does that to his friends?”
Kimmel's attitude toward buying the book reflects my own:
Comments