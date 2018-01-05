Kimmel Savages Trump For Trying To Lure Friends' Wives Into Bed: 'Like Fifty Shades Of Orange Or Something'

Whether or not you were one of the thousands of people who bought 'Fire and Fury' this week, you are online right now and that means you know what's in the book.

CNN WILL READ IT TO US DAILY FOR A MONTH. SAVE YOUR LIBRARY CARD HONEY. — Steven Ehrlich (@StevenEhrlich3) January 4, 2018

And some of it is just plain gross.

Every quote from this book is worse than the last. But this one goes on my fridge to prevent eating ANYTHING. https://t.co/Zy4eMdKKkq — Frances Langum (@bluegal) January 3, 2018

Last night Jimmy Kimmel highlighted another ugly bit from the bestseller: Donald Trump using a speakerphone to convince wives that their husband was cheating on them, to lure the wives themselves into an affair with him.

From Fire and Fury, here's Trump on his friends' wives --> pic.twitter.com/9imNBaSqm1 — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) January 3, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel's response? The passage "was like Fifty Shades of Orange or something”

“No wonder his only friends are Fox & Friends. Who does that to his friends?”

Kimmel's attitude toward buying the book reflects my own:

“I wasn’t going to buy the book. I was going to read excerpts in magazines and move on. But now Trump’s lawyers are going all-out to try and stop it from being published, I’m buying 20 copies. I can’t buy enough of this book—I’ll buy it for my parents, my in-laws, my cousins, I’m going to walk up and down block stuffing books into my neighbors’ mailboxes.”