Mike Pence Heckled Mercilessly At 'Faith And Freedom' Conference

This is how far gone the GQP is. Mike Pence isn't radical enough for them.
Holy Hecklers, Batman, these deranged lunatics wouldn't know a traitor if he tried to kill them all with lies and inaction during a pandemic to save his own a$$. They wouldn't know a traitor if he prostrated himself before the leader of our greatest adversary. They wouldn't know a traitor...you get what I'm trying to say here, however tortured the literary device.

Mike Pence is a lot of things, none of them good, in my opinion. His silence in the face of Trump's murderous, evil administration might certainly get him branded a traitor by some. But that is not, I am guessing, what the people in this audience were heckling him about at the gathering of conservative Christian cultists, the Faith and Freedom conference.

"It is great to be back with so many patriots (BOOOOOOO) dedicated to faith, and freedom, and the road to the majority. (applause) And I wanna thank my friend, Ralph Reed, for those overly generous words. (TRAITOR TRAITOR) I'm deeply humbled by them. (TRAITOR TRAITOR) Ralph Reed knows me well enough to know (TRAITOR TRAAAAIIIITTTTOOOOORRRRR) the introduction I prefer is a little bit shorter. I'm a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican, in that order, and I am honored to stand before you today," Pence opened, speaking over the hecklers.

The moops in this audience were pissed off that Pence dared to contradict Trump's assessment of the 2020 election, admitting Joe Biden won. These are the same people who wanted to see him hang in the gallows at the Capitol riot on January 6th. Why, again? Pence committed the cardinal sin of allowing the certification of the election results to go on, playing his proper Constitutional role in it.

It may actually be the one time in which he wasn't guilty of at least aiding and abetting the greatest traitor of our time.

Don't get me wrong...I don't feel bad for him in the slightest. Mrs. Betty Bowers, that consummate American, sums it up perfectly:

