Report: 'Rep. Steven Palazzo Spent Campaign Money To Fight Allegations He Misspent Campaign Money'

The Clarion Ledger's brilliant headline summed up the absurdity of our campaign finance laws, as what Palazzo is doing is legal.
By Ed Scarce
While what Palazzo is doing here is technically legal, it still doesn't explain away the $20,000 he spent renovating his own home to designate it a campaign headquarters, and then reimburse himself another $60,000 in rent. A spokesman for Palazzo offered no further comment on the matter.

Source: Jackson Clarion Ledger

Republican Mississippi Rep. Steven Palazzo is using campaign money to pay lawyers defending him in an investigation into whether he misspent campaign funds.

Palazzo, who represents most of southern Mississippi, paid Jackson law-firm Watkins & Eager more than $60,000 in December using campaign dollars, according to campaign finance reports. The disbursements are listed as professional fees. Forbes first reported the payments.

Justin Brasell, founder of Triumph Campaigns in Jackson, confirmed to the Clarion Ledger that the payments were for legal defense. Brasell offered no other comment on the matter. Palazzo's office did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Forbes seemed to break the story first but somebody should give the headline writer at the Clarion Ledger an honorary Pulitzer.

