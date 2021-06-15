Roger Waters Epic Two-Word Response To Mark Zuckerberg: 'F*ck You'

Said Roger Waters, “(It’s an) insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything.” Well not the classic Pink Floyd song, if Waters has anything to say about it.

Source: National Post

Pink Floyd star Roger Waters has rejected an offer from Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg for the use of his classic track Another Brick in the Wall Part II.

The rocker has made it clear he’s not a fan of the Facebook co-founder and even the lure of a lucrative deal didn’t sway Waters.

Speaking at an event linked to a campaign to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Waters opened up about the offer from Zuckerberg, who he called “one of the most powerful idiots in the world”, revealing the Facebook boss wanted to use his 1979 song in a film to promote Instagram.

“So it’s a missive from Mark Zuckerberg to me,” Waters said. “Arrived this morning, with an offer of a huge, huge amount of money, and the answer is, ‘F–k you! No f–king way!’