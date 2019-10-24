Democratic Women Shred Mark Zuckerberg Over Lies In Political Ads

Mark Zuckerberg was under the gun for six hours yesterday over Facebook's new political advertising policy when he came to court regulatory approval from Congress for Facebook's cryptocurrency.
Zuckerberg wasn't too forthcoming.
MARK ZUCKERBERG: I don't know the answer to that off the top of my head.
AOC: So you don't know if I'll be able to do that?
ZUCKERBERG: I think probably.
AOC: Do you see a potential problem here with a complete lack of fact checking on political advertisements?
Zuckerberg said Facebook relies on third party fact checkers.
ZUCKERBERG: Congresswoman --
AOC: I'm not talking about spin. I'm talking about disinformation.
ZUCKERBERG: In a democracy, i think people should be able to see for themselves what politicians that they may or may not vote for --
AOC: So you won't take them down. You may flag that it's wrong, but you won't take it down.
Democrats: You propagate lies
Republicans: Are you going to censor our ads?
You can see where the priorities are.