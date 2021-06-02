Misc
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Saved By The Belle: Interview With Teen Who Protected Dogs From Bear

Teenager Haily Morinico risks her life to protect her dogs from a potential bear attack.
By Susie Madrak

Hailey Morinico, 17, said she heard the family dogs barking in her Bradley, California backyard and saw a massive mama bear on a wall with her cubs. What happened next is why this Tik Tok video went viral. Via Outkick.com:

“So this like is our garden back yard area, and they were there, and they start barking, our dogs, and I thought they were just barking at a dog, ’cause they always bark at dogs or squirrels or whatever, ’cause they’re dumb.

“But I go to tell them to stop, you know? And when I go over there to see what they’re barking at, I’m like: ‘That’s a funny-looking dog.’

“And by the time I get there, the bear is literally picking up one of my dogs. This dog — her name is Valentina, she is the baby. And as her slave, I have to protect her.

“So I go over to the bear, I look it in the eyes, and the first thing I think to do is push it. Push a bear. Push an apex predator, man.”

The wild video is everywhere today, because.... teenage girl pushed a bear off the wall!

“Do not push bears,” she later told KTLA. “Don’t do what I did. You might not have the same outcome.”

