SCOTUS Rules Against NCAA, For Student Athletes, 9-0

A unanimous court ruling is a step toward fairness for college athletes.
By Frances Langum
State college coaches are the highest-paid public employee in MOST U.S. states.

The NCAA signed a 2016 agreement with Turner Broadcasting and CBS to air their March Madness - just March Madness - through 2032...

...for eight point eight BILLION dollars.

But "student-athletes" who take a 25$ meal from anyone as a gift? Are thrown out of the league.

This serfdom, and yes, some will use a stronger word, has to end. Already fifteen states have passed laws overruling the NCAA on student-athlete compensation.

The NCAA was hoping the Supreme Court would deem their position as "special" and not subject to anti-trust rules as they have in the past. But that's over. The Court ruled unanimously that the NCAA is violating anti-trust by preventing student-athletes from receiving EDUCATION-related compensation for their work on the court and field.

The decision is yet to be made on compensation for the athlete's name and likeness. But this ruling proves NCAA heavy handedness doesn't fly at the High Court. It's time for some serious share the wealth for those athletes who make college sports possible.

