Politics
Sen. Whitehouse Decries Dark Money Used By 'Creepy Right Wing Billionaires'

"It’s like the other side has an air force and we have none and we’re going to war,” Sen. Whitehouse said about Republican dark money.
By Susie Madrak

Last night, Reid asked Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse about the pernicious influence of dark money in our politics, and specifically against the For The People Act.

“Frankly, Democrats have had crap for countermeasures against it for a very long time. And it’s really hard to fight a group like that if you don’t take them seriously and take it on,” he said.

(Insert Fox News "both sides" statement about liberal dark money! It's exactly the same thing!)

"So my question is, us little folks out here who are not multibillionaires, and who just want our planet to continue and want us to be a democracy, what the hell can we do about it when people like Manchin, who has an impoverished state that needs infrastructure, who’s got miners who are dying at age 50-something because they’re in the mines rather than being changed into green jobs – what do we do? If he doesn’t want to help, what do we do?" Reid said.

“You’ve got to demand transparency and fight back,” Whitehouse said.

“And call on leaders of the Democratic Party to ask what their countermeasures are against this big operation. It’s like the other side has an air force and we have none and we’re going to war.” He compared the conservative machine to a big piano "being played by creepy right-wing billionaires." (Bloggers always called it the Mighty Wurlitzer, but okay,)

Reid asked Sen. Whitehouse if he’s spoken about the topic with Sen. Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who present the biggest obstacles to passing SB1 with their unwavering support of the filibuster.

“You know, not precisely,” said Whitehouse.

“But I tell you what – when we go at the dark money thing, I’m confident that we will have them.”

