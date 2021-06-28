The Story Of Brent H. - A Cautionary COVID Tale

On 9/2/20, Brent wrote, "I've never taken a flu shot and I'll never take a COVID shot."
On 5/3/21: "Zinc & vitamin D regiment > Moderna and Pfizer"
On 6/23/21: "This is Brent's daughter... dad died of COVID...PLEASE save your families this heartache. Go get your shot."
Mississippi Free Press reporter Ashton Pittman relayed this harrowing story of a man who refused to get vaccinated and subsequently died this week. Pittman doesn't use the man's name but had some interaction with him over the years.
Pittman detailed it in a long thread on Twitter, which you can read here. Yet another preventable death because he listened to people like Donald Trump. As Pittman writes, "Brent took false comfort in a lie Donald Trump (who would later become severely ill with COVID-19) used the presidency to spread among the American people: that COVID-19 has a 99% survival rate."
Brent H's Twitter feed also shows that he believed Gov. @tatereeves' ending of the mask mandate was actually HELPING lower COVID rates and that it was now safe to go out in public unvaccinated and without a mask.
Please... get the shot. And til then at least, wear a mask.
I'm sick to my stomach realizing that Brent H interacted with me on several occasions. But my message about the dangers of COVID and the need to get vaccinated didn't get through to him.
I wish I'd known how to get through to people like him when this pandemic hit. I still do.
The lying political & media demagogues who responded to this virus with lies & anti-science conspiracy theories to increase their own power and profit are responsible for countless deaths of people like Brent H. and the grief their families now endure.
Never forget that.
Brent shared that false belief with others on Twitter.