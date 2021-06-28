The Story Of Brent H. - A Cautionary COVID Tale

On 9/2/20, Brent wrote, "I've never taken a flu shot and I'll never take a COVID shot."



On 5/3/21: "Zinc & vitamin D regiment > Moderna and Pfizer"



On 6/23/21: "This is Brent's daughter... dad died of COVID...PLEASE save your families this heartache. Go get your shot."



😞😔😔 pic.twitter.com/bKdniJo6P2 — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) June 26, 2021

Mississippi Free Press reporter Ashton Pittman relayed this harrowing story of a man who refused to get vaccinated and subsequently died this week. Pittman doesn't use the man's name but had some interaction with him over the years.

Pittman detailed it in a long thread on Twitter, which you can read here. Yet another preventable death because he listened to people like Donald Trump. As Pittman writes, "Brent took false comfort in a lie Donald Trump (who would later become severely ill with COVID-19) used the presidency to spread among the American people: that COVID-19 has a 99% survival rate."