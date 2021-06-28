2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

The Story Of Brent H. - A Cautionary COVID Tale

A Mississippi Free Press reporter recalls a man who refused to get vaccinated and died this week from COVID.
By Ed Scarce

Mississippi Free Press reporter Ashton Pittman relayed this harrowing story of a man who refused to get vaccinated and subsequently died this week. Pittman doesn't use the man's name but had some interaction with him over the years.

Pittman detailed it in a long thread on Twitter, which you can read here. Yet another preventable death because he listened to people like Donald Trump. As Pittman writes, "Brent took false comfort in a lie Donald Trump (who would later become severely ill with COVID-19) used the presidency to spread among the American people: that COVID-19 has a 99% survival rate."

Brent H's Twitter feed also shows that he believed Gov. @tatereeves' ending of the mask mandate was actually HELPING lower COVID rates and that it was now safe to go out in public unvaccinated and without a mask.

Please... get the shot. And til then at least, wear a mask.

I'm sick to my stomach realizing that Brent H interacted with me on several occasions. But my message about the dangers of COVID and the need to get vaccinated didn't get through to him.

I wish I'd known how to get through to people like him when this pandemic hit. I still do.

The lying political & media demagogues who responded to this virus with lies & anti-science conspiracy theories to increase their own power and profit are responsible for countless deaths of people like Brent H. and the grief their families now endure.

Never forget that.

