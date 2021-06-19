TikTok Animal Voiceovers That Will Have You In Stitches

I recently joined TikTok, mainly to keep an eye on my kid. BUT I also started following some insanely good accounts, including PartyShirt and Whiteyy18.

One of my other favorites, whom I frequently retweet, is @ih8rxckstxr. He creates absolutely hilarious voiceover videos with animals. The first video I ever saw of his was called "Trust Issues." It was actually the first of a 6-part series, and when I tell you I watched each video 10 times in a row, I am not lying.

Here we go, with PART 1. I mean, not only is the bird totally precious, but the mannerisms match the voiceover work so perfectly, it is almost like he is reading the bird's mind.

Ok, PART 2. Building trust.

Let's be Brave Like An Eagle in PART 3.

Check My Weight in the recap PART 4.

We Are Ready To Engage in PART 5.

And finally, The Bonus Clip in Part 6.

Guys. I can't even with these videos. I hope you enjoyed them as much as I did.