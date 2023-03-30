About That TikTok Ban

The content creators on TikTok are up in arms over the proposed ban of the app, and understandably so. They can make some big money using the app. One such person is Politics Girl. Yes, she shares her stuff on multiple platforms, including Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, but her primary focus is TikTok.

Politics Girl believes that main culprit in this turn of events is Meta who was trying to take out a competitor in the form of TikTok. That may very well be true, but I can't help but think that there is much more to it than that. Remember that the right is becoming increasing fascist and want to control as much information as possible. They don't worry about Twitter because A Long Muskrat is as evil and as stupid as they are. And the right has a pretty good stranglehold on Meta as well. But they can't control TikTok and the users of that app proved to be pretty effective in repeatedly making TFG look like the monkey's ass that he is.

Much like they are doing with books and school curriculums, I think this is just another effort to control the message and if they can't control it, they cancel it. Not only that, but all those old, white dudes can't follow a rhythm, much less follow a dance trend.

