About That TikTok Ban

Politics Girl has some thoughts about the proposed banning of Tik Tok.
By Chris capper LiebenthalMarch 30, 2023

The content creators on TikTok are up in arms over the proposed ban of the app, and understandably so. They can make some big money using the app. One such person is Politics Girl. Yes, she shares her stuff on multiple platforms, including Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, but her primary focus is TikTok.

Politics Girl believes that main culprit in this turn of events is Meta who was trying to take out a competitor in the form of TikTok. That may very well be true, but I can't help but think that there is much more to it than that. Remember that the right is becoming increasing fascist and want to control as much information as possible. They don't worry about Twitter because A Long Muskrat is as evil and as stupid as they are. And the right has a pretty good stranglehold on Meta as well. But they can't control TikTok and the users of that app proved to be pretty effective in repeatedly making TFG look like the monkey's ass that he is.

Much like they are doing with books and school curriculums, I think this is just another effort to control the message and if they can't control it, they cancel it. Not only that, but all those old, white dudes can't follow a rhythm, much less follow a dance trend.

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon