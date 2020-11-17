Earlier today we posted the nauseating video of a mother calling the teacher of her third-grader, complaining that he had Joe Biden winning the 2020 Presidential election. She was horrified that young children were being indoctrinated in facts and reality, and wanted the homework assignment redone for the entire class.
Well. comedian Blaire Erskine took that, what became known as #PoorAnthony on Twitter and ran with it.
My child’s teacher has been LYING to THIRD GRADERS about who won the election! @OANN @TuckerCarlson This is HORRIFYING! pic.twitter.com/GJsaZNGLJ3
— blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) November 17, 2020
My granddaughter, @blaireerskine, is not raising her children right. https://t.co/EQyKJAIHVO
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 17, 2020