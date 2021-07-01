Trump Clashes With DeSantis Over Refusal To Postpone Rally After Condo Collapse

The ever-selfish Trump has rejected a plea from Gov.DeSantis (Trump-FL) to put off a weekend rally in Sarasota while the state deals with tragedy near Miami.

From Raw Story:

The Washington Examiner reports that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a "direct plea" to Trump to at least postpone a planned rally in the wake of the collapse of a condominium in the town of Surfside. One Florida Republican tells the Examiner that Trump needs to "read the room" and understand that now is not the appropriate time for a campaign rally while Floridians are grieving for friends and family members who died in the collapsed building.

While it would seem like a no-brainer to put off the rally, Team Trump can’t seem to see beyond their egos and, probably, their pocketbooks. Raw Story notes that Susie Wiles, director of Trump’s political operation, had a falling out with DeSantis and "Because Ron DeSantis doesn't want it, she's gonna make sure it happens," an unnamed GOP operative told the Examiner.

No doubt DeSantis’ presidential ambitions are also in the mix. Trump wants to at least look like he’s going to run (and scoop up lots of money in the meanwhile) while DeSantis, Trumpy as he is, could get in the way and complicate the effort. DeSantis has recently polled ahead of Trump in a conservative straw poll.

Florida is not the only state balking at a Trump rally. Earlier this week, Alabama told him thanks, but no thanks, too, because a commission realized the July 3 event, at the state-owned USS Battleship Memorial Park, was to be a political rally, not a July 4th event. But in that case, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wants to be sure people know it wasn’t her decision (never mind that she’s the honorary chairwoman of the commission that made the decision).

As for Florida, Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington told the Examiner, “President Trump has instructed his team to collect relief aid for Surfside families both online and on-site at the Sarasota rally.” Here’s an unsolicited piece of advice for any Trumpers who might happen to be reading this post and get the urge to donate to Surfside families via Trump: Hold your wallet.