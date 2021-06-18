Politics
Florida Man Who Defaced Pride Mural Now Under Arrest

Alexander Jerich, 20, was caught on video burning out his tires on a $16,000 Pride mural. Of course he was flying a Trump flag in his pick-up truck.
By Ed Scarce
53 min ago by Ed Scarce
This winner was caught on video defacing a new Pride mural in Delray Beach. Jerich has been charged with criminal mischief over $1,000, reckless driving and evidence of prejudice, which elevates the crime to a felony. I suppose it's fitting that to celebrate Trump's birthday, Jerich decided he ought to do something stupid and hateful.

Source: Local10

A vandal damaged a colorful crosswalk mural in Delray Beach, police said. It had been painted to commemorate Pride month in solidarity with the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer community.

Officials and activists unveiled it on June 12th at the intersection of Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue. Activists want the vandal to pay the cost of repairing it.
..
Alexander Jerich surrendered on Thursday. He was accused of damaging the floor mural while he was part of a caravan to celebrate former President Donald Trump’s 75th birthday on June 14.

Jerich was driving a pick-up truck with a large flag to show his support of Trump, police said. He surrendered after a video of the crime went viral.

