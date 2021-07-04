White Supremacists Chased Out Of City Of Brotherly Love

Not sure what the thinking was for these two-bit Nazis to march in Philadelphia on the eve of the Fourth of July and expect anything less than this type of reaction. Maybe they were hoping to become martyrs or something. In any event, no one seems to have seriously injured and it's unclear if anyone was ultimately arrested, though many of these doofuses were handcuffed and questioned by the police.

A group of white supremacists marched in front of Philadelphia City Hall Saturday night, drawing jeers from onlookers, as well as small scuffles. The group of dozens of men wore white face coverings, kakis, blue shirts and tan hats and waved flags with insignias appearing to belong to the Patriot Front organization. They were seen approaching from Market Street before walking in front of City Hall shortly after 11 p.m. Some could be seen holding shields as watchers-on shouted at them, demanding they leave Philadelphia.

Nothing like taking your kids to Philadelphia for the 4th & running into literal Nazis. These scumbags belong to the group Patriot Front. That may or may not be my kids & I joining a growing crowd yelling at the spineless dickholes & chasing them away from City Hall. #fucknazis pic.twitter.com/bqYviUq1Bd — Not Today (@SunnyDelight888) July 4, 2021

Which lead to this embarrassing retreat when the locals from Philly heard what was happening.

Add this to an embarrassing day for Nazis. Patriot Fart getting chased out of Philly pic.twitter.com/H2hmsxgsj5 — ACAB🔥🔥🔥STUDIOS (@acabstudios) July 4, 2021

The local police stepped in, though it's unclear if anyone was later charged.

Multiple PF members detained and handcuffed at Delaware and Penns Landing. It’s Fourth of July weekend, and the streets are packed. At least 20 bystanders taking videos and laughing. pic.twitter.com/cCx22XMEps — Jordan Hopkins (@jhop_phl) July 4, 2021

And some background on these aholes.