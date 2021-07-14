Absurd Election Challenge Of The Week

Just when you thought that all the recounts, audits, legal challenges and reviews of the 2020 election couldn't get any more absurd, a Wisconsin man, Peter Bernegger, just said, "Hold my beer."

Despite Wisconsin having gone through multiple recounts, court cases, and is currently going through a Republican-ordered review, Bernegger and his fellow conspiracy theorists have decided to do their own review of the election. They've been going around the state of Wisconsin, scanning ballots and examining them under a microscope, even though the state already has these images saved online and available to the public.

Bernegger has been very coy and elusive about what they are looking for or what their endgame is.:

"Our intention is to have true and honest elections. You hear all kinds of rumors and we want to dispel some of those if they're not true," Peter Bernegger said when asked about his endeavor. Bernegger declined to say what his plans are but said he would announce them in the coming weeks. Recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties and more than a half dozen lawsuits upheld Biden's victory.

So, here we have a handful of conspiracy theorists handling ballots and looking at them under microscopes for bamboo fibers or whatever. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, for starters, Bernegger is a convicted fraudster:

Assisting Wait is Peter Bernegger of New London, who was convicted in 2009 of bank fraud and mail fraud. A federal judge in Mississippi sentenced him to 70 months in prison and ordered him to pay restitution of $2.1 million. An appeals court upheld his conviction but lowered his restitution to $1.7 million. Bernegger has spent years fighting his conviction, filing numerous appeals. [...] Bernegger's fraud convictions stem from his involvement in getting people to invest in two start-up companies, including one that purported to make gelatin from catfish waste. That company never made any sales, but Bernegger told investors business was going well, according to court documents. When someone asked him why he didn’t tell investors the truth, he responded, “They can’t handle the truth,” an appeals court noted when it upheld his conviction.

Yeah, that's considerably less than reassuring.

Hilariously, the group is trying to minimize his convictions, saying that people should judge the group's review on its own merits, and not Bernegger's past.

Considering how the election results have been reviewed and audited to death already, that' not really a help to their cause either.

I just want to know why the Republicans, who are supposedly soooooo concerned about election integrity, hasn't said a peep about this prime case of election fraud.