American Dental Association Yanks Donations For Crazy Rep. Paul Gosar

The white nationalist is also a dentist, and until now, got regular donations from the ADA.
By Susie Madrak

The American Dental Association has finally cut former “Dentist of the Year” Congressman Paul Gosar off financially. They were his biggest donor. Via Vice News:

Since Gosar was elected to Congress in 2010, he’s courted controversy wherever he could find it, from joining the anti-government extremists at the Bundy ranch in Nevada in 2014, to boycotting the pope’s visit after he acknowledged climate change, to rallying support for a jailed Islamophobe in the UK.

Until recently, many in the American Dental Association were willing to overlook Gosar’s antics if it meant having friends in high places who could legislate on their behalf. But that approach started to decay in recent months, when Gosar became heavily involved in the conspiracy-driven “Stop the Steal” movement, which led to the violent Capitol insurrection. Then, to make matters worse, Gosar started hanging around with Nick Fuentes, a 22-year-old white nationalist livestreamer who leads an army of racists who call themselves “Groypers.”

[...] A representative from the American Dental Association confirmed to VICE News Monday afternoon that the Board of Trustees had decided to suspend contributions to Gosar.

