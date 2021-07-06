'Nausea And Loathing': Rep. Paul Gosar's Sister Doesn't Mince Words

On CNN over the weekend, Jennifer Gosar did not hold back the loathsome feelings she has for her brother's despicable and nauseating behavior since he has been an Arizona Congressman.

Rep. Gosar, who pals around with white supremacists, has not endeared himself to his sibling.

Jennifer explained she was certainly concerned after he wrapped himself around Joe Arpaio and the anti-immigration faction of the Republican party. She holds him partially accountable for the insurrection on January 6, and is sickened by his behavior.

Ms. Gosar attacked her brother for not only promoting the insurrection conspiracy, but fundraising off of it.

"I find that even more despicable and disgusting," she said. “My visceral reaction is disgust. It’s nausea and loathing.”

She called Rep. Gosar "hateful and bigoted. "

When your own sister uses those words to describe their actions, there's not much left to be said.