Paul Gosar's Sister Says He Is Mentally Ill And Must Be Stopped

I thought issuing a public threat against the President or any member of Congress was already illegal, and that you get a visit from the Secret Service if you do that.

Paul Gosar tweeted from both his private and official accounts an anime video showing the sick fantasy of killing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and physically attacking Joe Biden.

Why can't his employer, the United States Congress, do a psych check on their employee?

Twitter put a warning label on his tweets and Gosar BRAGGED about it.

Here’s how Twitter has labeled Rep. Gosar’s edited anime video of him stabbing @AOC pic.twitter.com/zgTsFysNJc — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) November 9, 2021

Within the last 8 days, @Twitter has let multiple Republican members of Congress violate its rules on violence. Gaetz & Boebert discussed blowing up Capitol metal detectors. Gosar shared a video depicting himself killing AOC. No consequences, just engagement. Shame on you, @jack. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) November 9, 2021

Gosar's siblings are known for warning the Arizona voter about their brother in campaign ads. And on Monday night's Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, Gosar's sister Jennifer begged the Congress to do something about her brother, who she says is declining mentally.

Jennifer Gosar is disgusted that members of Congress working alongside her brother refuse to hold him accountable. "They leave it to family members" to come forward and call out this behavior.

"I appreciate any opportunity to put a spotlight on this awful man." said Ms. Gosar. "What he is expounding upon in his sick fantasies" is a showcase to his "groyper followers" as to "what he wishes."

"He's not been censured, he's not been expelled, and he has not had his seat forfeited by any of the leadership," she continued. "And I don't mean to specify Minority Leader McCarthy and McConnell. I do mean Speaker Pelosi, I do mean Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, I do mean Attorney General Merrick Garland. I mean, where are these people?"

Ms. Gosar feels that her brother Paul is declining in mental health. That's pretty obvious.

Again, where is the Secret Service? Why is Twitter repeating the mistake they made with Trump? This guy needs a mental health intervention before someone gets seriously hurt.

Congressional Democrats expressed fear and exasperation with Kevin McCarthy.

This is sick behavior from Rep. Paul Gosar. He tweeted out the video showing him killing Rep. Ocasio-Cortez from both his official account and personal account. In any workplace in America, if a coworker made an anime video killing another coworker, that person would be fired. pic.twitter.com/0ygBfE6bEL — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 9, 2021

This man should not serve in Congress. Fantasizing about violently attacking your colleagues has no place in our political discourse and society. https://t.co/tr2b4poD2m — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 9, 2021

Happy Monday in America, where @GOPLeader McCarthy’s colleague just posted a video of himself swinging two swords at President Biden. These blood thirsty losers are more comfortable with violence than voting. Keep exposing them. https://t.co/nlmEW9EHB4 pic.twitter.com/5BI895zvLG — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 8, 2021

Rep Gosar⁩ should be stripped of his committees and be censured. He is unfit to serve in public office. https://t.co/H5u4VVlfOe — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) November 9, 2021

But hey, House REPUBLICANS are discussing censuring those colleagues who voted in favor of infrastructure, so we know where their priorities are.

WOW - no discussion of ejecting a member who tweeted violence against colleagues, but sure, punish members who voted for bridge repair in their own damn district.



Seriously how effed up is this? https://t.co/3EANL07z1h — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) November 9, 2021

The Republican Party's priorities are obscene and violent. Vote them out.