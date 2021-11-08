Politics
Paul Gosar Posts Anime Video Of Him Killing AOC

Gosar poses a threat to all Democrats and this video is further proof that he needs to be removed from Congress and investigated by the FBI and Secret Service.
By Red Painter
Rep. Paul Gosar (Q-AZ) tweeted out an absolutely psychotic, violence porn, Qanon wet dream video depicting Gosar LITERALLY killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden with two swords. Gosar is a Nazi loving, White Nationalist psychopath who has been shunned by his entire family, but this is honestly one step past the nuthouse and at some point he needs to be investigated by law enforcement. I believe that time has come.

His post was shared on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday night and was immediately condemned because it is COMPLETELY UNHINGED.

Here is his tweet, and the video:

Twitter users were shocked. caling for his suspension from the platform and for an investigation and possible removal from Congress.

I cannot imagine ANY Democrat ever doing something like this because we are not complete psychopaths. Will the GOP act at all on this video? Changes are....zero.

