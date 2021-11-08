Paul Gosar Posts Anime Video Of Him Killing AOC

Rep. Paul Gosar (Q-AZ) tweeted out an absolutely psychotic, violence porn, Qanon wet dream video depicting Gosar LITERALLY killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden with two swords. Gosar is a Nazi loving, White Nationalist psychopath who has been shunned by his entire family, but this is honestly one step past the nuthouse and at some point he needs to be investigated by law enforcement. I believe that time has come.

His post was shared on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday night and was immediately condemned because it is COMPLETELY UNHINGED.

Here is his tweet, and the video:

Any anime fans out there? pic.twitter.com/TxX4qiJhOi — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 7, 2021

Twitter users were shocked. caling for his suspension from the platform and for an investigation and possible removal from Congress.

This man needs to be expelled from Congress. Period.https://t.co/JxwFAC7RDz — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) November 8, 2021

rep. paul gosar posted an unbelievable video:



"You high bro?" — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 8, 2021

Happy Monday in America, where @GOPLeader McCarthy’s colleague just posted a video of himself swinging two swords at President Biden. These blood thirsty losers are more comfortable with violence than voting. Keep exposing them. https://t.co/nlmEW9EHB4 pic.twitter.com/5BI895zvLG — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 8, 2021

ARIZONA. White nationalist Cong Paul Gosar (R) is getting even more unhinged. Yesterday he posted this bizarre photoshopped anime video in which he apparently fantasizes about killing AOC and attacking Pres Biden ... and something something ... immigrants crossing border, etc. https://t.co/ZwCmDALikL — Politics1.com (@Politics1com) November 8, 2021

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar putting out a video that depicts him killing @AOC has gotten less coverage than the Red Hen not serving lying Press Sec Sarah Huckabee Sanders a burger because of her bigotry.



That’s the sort of Media double-standard Democrats are up against. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) November 8, 2021

I cannot imagine ANY Democrat ever doing something like this because we are not complete psychopaths. Will the GOP act at all on this video? Changes are....zero.