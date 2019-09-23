Ben Shapiro's Ugly Employee Gets Shredded For Calling Greta Thunberg A 'Mentally Ill Child'

Michael Knowles is a dumpster fire, garbage human being. This is not news, given that he works for Ben Shapiro. But what he said tonight cements his title at the top of the steaming dung pile of human excrement collected over at Fox News.

I saw this clip and had a truly visceral reaction. My heart raced, my pulse got stronger, my face got hot. Here, on live TV, was a despicable, hateful, nasty grown man trying to denigrate and minimize the passion and dedication that a 16-year old girl has for SAVING THE ACTUAL WORLD FROM CLIMATE CHANGE.

And what was his way of insulting her? HE CALLED HER MENTALLY ILL. Not once, but numerous times. And not in a kind or empathetic way -- as a fu*king INSULT.

Greta Thunberg is a 16-year old Swedish activist who has spent years trying to educate the world on climate change. She started by protesting outside of Swedish parliament for 3 weeks, demanding that the Swedish government reduce carbon emissions in accordance with the Paris Agreement.

Greta has won numerous awards and honors, including: the Svenska Dagbladet's debate article writing competition, the Children's Climate Prize, which she declined. She was named one of the world's "25 most influential teenagers of 2018" by Time Magazine. Greta was also nominated for the NOBEL PEACE PRICE by Swedish Parliament in March of 2019. In April of 2019, Time Magazine went further than her first "list" and named her one of the 100 most influential people of 2019.

Let's keep going, shall we?

In June 2019 Greta won the most esteemed award given by Amnesty International: the Ambassador of Conscience Award. She accepted the award, but said that everyone that has taken part in the Fridays for Future Movement protests she started deserve to share the award with her. Just one month later, in July 2019, she was awarded the Geddes Environment Medal by the Royal Scottish Geographical Society AND was granted an honorary fellowship.

What else? This summer she was one of 15 women selected to appear on the cover of British Vogue AND she was featured in a documentary by Vice called "Make the World Greta Again."

To address Knowles' absolutely despicable insult: Greta has been outspoken about being diagnosed with Asperger's. Many highly functioning people have Asperger's. For Knowles, a podcast host of a radio show that peddles in hate and racism as currency, to try to minimize or denigrate a 16 year old CHILD for her activism due to Aspergers is truly one of the most reprehensible things I have seen in a long time. Knowles must be absolutely terrified of her - a bright, successful, passionate, caring, empathetic child - the exact opposite of everything he is.

Nothing, and I mean NOTHING scares a weak man more than a strong woman.

In the spirit of fairness, I googled The Michael Knowles Show to see what kind of awards he has earned.

This was the message:

"It looks like we don't have any Awards for this title yet."

When I checked his Wiki page, it is remarkably empty of any meaningful work. His claim to fame is that he starred in a Ted Cruz commercial, published a book of blank pages and, as of today, mocked a 16-year old climate change activist on live television and then had his a$$ handed to him by Christopher Hahn, former aide to Senator Chuck Schumer. Watch Harris Faulkner's face when Hahn tells "skinny boy" to relax.

Relax, skinny boy. I got this. Okay? You're attacking a child, you're a grown man. Have some -- you're exploiting exploiting -- maybe on your podcast you can get away and say whatever you want because nobody is listening. You're on national television, be a grownup when you're talking about children. She's trying to save the planet because your president doesn't believe in climate change. And kids need to take to the streets to worry about their future. You are despicable for talking about her like that and you should apologize on national television right now.

Michael Knowles, you win biggest douchenozzle of the week. CONGRATULATIONS, loser.

Fox should ban him from coming back until he apologizes sincerely for what he just did. Sure. But they did put out a statement which was certainly stronger than their usual garbage. “The comment made by Michael Knowles who was a guest on The Story tonight was disgraceful - we apologize to Greta Thunberg and to our viewers.”

Make Knowles apologize.