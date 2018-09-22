Rep. Paul Gosar's Siblings Cut Ad For His Democratic Opponent
How big of an asshole do you have to be that six of your brothers and sisters are cutting ads for your Democratic opponent? A really big one, that's how big.
Gosar is the nincompoop that said Charlottesville was a George Soros-created left wing plot, and other nonsense.
And of course he's a big Trump fan.
And you'd think with all the stupid shit that regularly comes out of his mouth that Gosar would be labelled as a crank, unfit for office. But, like other right wing nutjobs in congress (e.g. Louis Gohmert), Gosar was elected in an extremely red district, so there's next to zero chance he won't be re-elected in November.
Source: Phoenix New Times
A Democrat running against Arizona Representative Paul Gosar unveiled a powerful series of ads on Thursday that feature six people who denounce Gosar and endorse his rival.
They're Gosar's siblings.
The conservative congressman's family members' video testimonials, which will air on TV soon, are in support of David Brill, a Democrat hoping to unseat Gosar in Arizona's Fourth Congressional District.
The campaign revealed the ads at a fundraiser held at First Studio in Phoenix on Thursday evening. In them, six of Gosar's siblings – Tim, Jennifer, Gaston, Joan, Grace, and David – say that their brother's positions on immigration, the environment, and health care have effectively torn their family apart. They condemn their brother in striking terms.
In one video, Grace Gosar says, "It would be difficult to see my brother as anything but a racist."
The Gosar siblings have grown estranged from their brother, a four-term congressman, because of his frequent conspiracy theorizing and hair-raising comments about immigrants. Gosar is the eldest son of a family of 10 children who grew up in Wyoming. Many of his siblings don't share their brother's hardline views. One of his brothers, Pete Gosar, ran for governor of Wyoming as a Democrat in 2014.
Comments