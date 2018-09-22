Rep. Paul Gosar's Siblings Cut Ad For His Democratic Opponent

How big of an asshole do you have to be that six of your brothers and sisters are cutting ads for your Democratic opponent? A really big one, that's how big.

Gosar is the nincompoop that said Charlottesville was a George Soros-created left wing plot, and other nonsense.

And of course he's a big Trump fan.

And you'd think with all the stupid shit that regularly comes out of his mouth that Gosar would be labelled as a crank, unfit for office. But, like other right wing nutjobs in congress (e.g. Louis Gohmert), Gosar was elected in an extremely red district, so there's next to zero chance he won't be re-elected in November.

Source: Phoenix New Times