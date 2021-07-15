Book: Rudy Giuliani Drunk Most Of The Time

Michael Wolff joined CNN on Tuesday to discuss his new book, Landslide, the Final Days of the Trump Presidency, and explained what fueled Rudy Giuliani's bizarre behavior for the last four years of the Trump administration.

Wolff said the day after the election, only Rudy Giuliani was pushing the election fraud nonsense to Trump.

"It's just him and Rudy Giuliani, who is most of the time frankly, drunk," Wolff said.

"We're in the land of absurdity."

The failures of [Trump] administration, the absurdities of this administration? Rudy was the toxic center...Rudy plus Trump -- both had departed reality but were at the center of this country."

Rudy knew that if he said what Trump wanted to hear, he would stay in his good graces.

"Trump would go around saying, 'Rudy is drunk. Rudy falls asleep. Rudy is, should be put out to pasture, but it doesn't make any difference, because if Rudy was the only person — and in many cases he was — the only person saying what the president wanted to hear, he's back in, he's running the show."

Wolff finished up the discussion by saying neither Rudy nor Trump were in control of their faculties.

That was quite evident since both men entered the White House.

I never make light of any addiction problem, but when any person is then running around acting as a shadow State Department trying to force a foreign leader to attack Trump's political rivals, then spread gigantic voter fraud lies directly after an election...

Giuliani deserves to be in jail, or at least disbarred. He should be banned from ever calling himself a lawyer again.

Carol Leonig and Philip Rucker also have a book coming out next week (I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year) that discusses Rudy's drunk election night behavior. His drunk "strategy" was to declare victory regardless of actual outcome, even if the polls were still open. Disinformation? Ya think?

Election night in Trumpworld. From new @PhilipRucker @CarolLeonnig book: "Giuliani’s grand plan was to just say Trump won, state after state, based on nothing. Stepien, Miller and Meadows thought his argument was both incoherent and irresponsible." https://t.co/2sZNxmGV9A — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) July 13, 2021

Rudy's alcohol problem is so widely known, the pranksters "The Good Liars" have suggested a breathalyzer for his television appearances on Fox: