CNN Normalizes Matt Schlapp's Election Lies

Has Chris Cuomo learned any lessons from constantly hosting Kellyanne Conway?

I'm all for cable news hosting members from any administration when they are part of a duly-elected government representing the country. But advisors like Conway shouldn't have been rewarded for lying every single time they were on the air.

During the 2016 election, CNN hired Jeffrey Lord, who was a serial liar about race. He was finally fired, though damage had already been done. He'd fully advanced the "culture wars" BS we see now coming from the GOP.

Back when race-baiting, tax-evading, Putin-loving Trump won the election in 2016, Kellyanne Conway became a presidential advisor and enjoyed the hospitality of CNN and Chris Cuomo many times, spewing lies and misinformation in lengthy and unhinged debates about what Trump meant, as opposed to what he said and did.

Famously and unfortunately, Conway's motto is embedded in the DNA of GOP now, especially when it comes to the nonexistent voter fraud lies that they still promote daily. Kellyanne put that now-notorious term into the lexicon of politics in an interview with Chuck Todd: "alternative facts."

Since Conway is gone, though, Matt Schlapp, a long-time Republican operative and chairman of CPAC (His wife was employed by the Trump administration as well) is attempting to play a similar role as Conway. He's much less convincing, and more despicable.

Matt was part of Rudy Giuliani's disgraceful legal team challenging the results in Nevada, and the many other states that Trump lost.

During a Nevada presser on November 9, 2020, Schlapp claimed, with no proof, that there were 9000 people in Nevada who voted, but did not live in the state.

He went on Fox News claiming that repeatedly, but their court challenges were tossed aside, like 99.9% of them were.

Politifact reviewed his claims, and gave him serial lying score of Pants On Fire mark, which is the worst you can get.



Yet, Chris Cuomo let this man stay on-air for over 10 minutes to interrupt, filibuster, and pretend his claims were the truth. Cuomo welcomed this guy who helped incite the riot at the US Capitol on January 6 with his constant lying onto his show to spew his propaganda.

This is a taste of the type of debate they had Friday night.

SCHLAPP: I believe that what we should do in America is follow the rules on voting. And what the secretary of state did in the state of Georgia and he’s a Republican – not my kind of Republican – but he signed an illegal consent decree to not check and verify the signatures of people who voted by the mail as you know because of the coronavirus. We had historic levels of mailed-in voting. CUOMO: But you don’t know that there was fraud. SCHLAPP: Yes, I do. Because now, you are using the word fraud– CUOMO: No, you’re using the word fraud. And CPAC is using the word fraud. Not me. I’m using the word you’re using. SCHLAPP: Let me use the words. I’m speaking. I’m speaking. Why don’t you let me use words?

At the end of the interview, Schlapp claimed that CNN doesn't put people like him on air anymore. Cuomo quipped, "You're on right now."

Fox News, Newsmax, and One American News Network rarely have a Democratic politician on, let alone Democratic pundits, since Trump lost the election in November. It's a QAnon circle jerk every day, and almost every hour on Fox News and Fox Business.

The fact is that Matt Schlapp shouldn't be on CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, NBC, or any credible network ever again.

This country is well past the time when we need to hear from any person who continues to lie about a free and fair election, and who continues to sow the same kind of discontent that resulted in violence and death, by insisting TraitorTrump won the election.