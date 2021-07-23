Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Covering The Trump Grift, Maddow Announces 'I Am Q!'

Because declaring herself Q, with the ability to see through the TV camera to her audience, is just as absurd as Trump's Arizona "Fraudit" claims.
By Frances Langum
57 min ago by Frances Langum
Views:

The absurdity of Trump Republicans got to Rachel Maddow on Thursday night.

Not only are the MAGA idiots suggesting that the Arizona Fraudit will somehow reinstate Agolf Twitler to power, formerly appointed yet never elected Senator Martha McSally is said to be primed for a return to power by the bamboo ballots, as well.

"Raise your hand if you think not just Trump, but Martha McSally is going to be triumphantly returned to Washington, because of whatever the guy from Cyber Ninjas is gonna say." said Maddow.

"Now, I can see all of you through the TV screen, because I AM Q, and as Q, I have the power to see backwards through the cameras! What!? So I can see that very few of you have your hands up right now. Very few of you think that Trump and Martha McSally will be reinstated by this process of pro-Trump Republicans trashing voting equipment and spewing conspiracy theories about Communist ballots being air-dropped from Italy or whatever."

Maddow proceeded to cover the Washington Post story noting that Trump has raised seventy five million dollars ($75,000,000) in SIX MONTHS via his "voter fraud" baloney and that he is spending it on legal fees, travel, and "other expenses."

And this is why Trump isn't tired of losing the Arizona election. It's the most successful con he's ever done.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team