Covering The Trump Grift, Maddow Announces 'I Am Q!'

The absurdity of Trump Republicans got to Rachel Maddow on Thursday night.

Not only are the MAGA idiots suggesting that the Arizona Fraudit will somehow reinstate Agolf Twitler to power, formerly appointed yet never elected Senator Martha McSally is said to be primed for a return to power by the bamboo ballots, as well.

"Raise your hand if you think not just Trump, but Martha McSally is going to be triumphantly returned to Washington, because of whatever the guy from Cyber Ninjas is gonna say." said Maddow.

"Now, I can see all of you through the TV screen, because I AM Q, and as Q, I have the power to see backwards through the cameras! What!? So I can see that very few of you have your hands up right now. Very few of you think that Trump and Martha McSally will be reinstated by this process of pro-Trump Republicans trashing voting equipment and spewing conspiracy theories about Communist ballots being air-dropped from Italy or whatever."

Maddow proceeded to cover the Washington Post story noting that Trump has raised seventy five million dollars ($75,000,000) in SIX MONTHS via his "voter fraud" baloney and that he is spending it on legal fees, travel, and "other expenses."

Trump's PAC has raised a lot of money in the last six months, partially with false messages about the election. But he's socking most of it away and isn't spending on ballot audits and reviews. w/@postroz: https://t.co/lbmF2k3pac — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) July 22, 2021

And this is why Trump isn't tired of losing the Arizona election. It's the most successful con he's ever done.