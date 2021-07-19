Delusional Don Trump Jr: '150 Million Americans' Are Being Canceled

At a Turning Points USA conference of some sort, Don Jr claimed 150 million people supported his traitor of a father last election and are being canceled by big tech.

Also, Don Jr. was speaking in the shadows, literally.

Charlie Kirk's group of miscreant "campus conservatives" would never have survived without billionaire backing and the batsh*t crazy Republican president. But Trump elevated anyone who supported him, even Neo-Nazis, xenophobes and white supremacists.

You won't be surprised to hear that at least one member of TPUSA's board has published extremely racist (as in, "would make the KKK blush" newletters.

"When I do see a group like this, it does give me hope," Junior said.

Were they trying to save energy? Did all the light bulbs burn out when he started talking? Did they just forget to push a light switch? Could Jr. actually see anybody? Could they see him?

Junior continued, "If we all band together, if we all fight collectively they (Who's they?) cannot cancel 150 million Americans."

Like father, like son, he pretended the number of people that voted for traitor Trump was double what it actually was. Doubling numbers is a family tradition, remember?

"She started out with 500,000 jobs, and she just broke 15 million" -- Trump once again suggests his daughter Ivanka was somehow responsible for the creation of 15,000,000 jobs, or more than twice the amount of total jobs created during his term pic.twitter.com/kw5hjnsgUC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2020

Big lie? Always.