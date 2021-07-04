Viral MAGA Moment Turned Into T-shirts For Muslim Charity

The funniest part of this exchange is MAGA man's confused reaction when O'Sullivan asks him if he's from Ohio. I don't suppose this guy ever thought his rudeness would end up helping out a Muslim charity in Ireland.
Source: IrishCentral
Donie O'Sullivan, CNN'S resident Irish correspondent, probably had a hunch that his interaction with a MAGA man at a recent Trump rally in Ohio would probably go viral, but it's unlikely he could have foreseen the exchange being turned into a T-shirt for charity in his native Ireland.
“What’s your name, sir?” O’Sullivan asks the MAGA hat-wearing man.
“My name is Go F*** Yourself,” the man replies.
“Right. And are you from Ohio?” the unflappable O’Sullivan continues.
No,” MAGA-man replies.
On June 27, O’Sullivan shared a clip of the interaction on his Twitter account that has since gone on to be viewed more than 2.3 million times and liked more than 47.2k times:
O'Sullivan's tweet.
It’s the friends we meet along the way… pic.twitter.com/jCbziIeX6k
— Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) June 27, 2021
And the t-shirt the exchange inspired. Sales of the t-shirts will benefit the Irish charity Muslim Sisters of Eire.
Inspired by @Donie’s moment of magic in Ohio on Monday, I’ve designed a t-shirt, they’re available for order with all profits going to charity. 👕 pic.twitter.com/3aAYkFpMHv
— Adrian Barry (@WhosAdrianBarry) June 30, 2021