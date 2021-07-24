MSNBC Analyst Ticks Off Reasons Kavanaugh Is An Impeachable Sleaze

Normally I am not into Democrat-on-Democrat grousing, but one of the things that differentiates and frankly, distinguishes us from the GOP is our ability to handle criticism and self-reflection, resulting in actively seeking paths towards ethical enlightenment and improvement. While in no way should we ever, EVER allow the fascist, misogynistic Republican party off the hook for Brett Kavanaugh's appointment to the highest court in the land, we can and should be actively trying to remove him now that we hold the tools to do so.

Consider this list of reasons, spouted off by Elie Mystal — quite possibly the only human capable of pulling me out of vacation mode to write a post for work.

"Brett Kavanaugh has a history of unexplained gambling debts. He lied in front of the Senate for his confirmation hearing on multiple occasions. He likely lied about his high school yearbook. He's been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct. He has 83 ethics complaints that were thrown out against him because the courts decided they couldn't punish a sitting Supreme Court judge. AND he's been credibly accused by a woman of attempted rape. This man has no business being on the Supreme Court. The investigation was conducted by Chris Wray. Chris Wray is Brett Kavanaugh's FRIEND friend from law school, and Chris Wray has testified in front of Congress that the White House under Donald Trump did what it could to slow down his investigation. There are 4,500, we just learned, tips, unresolved tips about his misconduct and behavior, that the FBI has not investigated, to say nothing of Tobin, Squee, and Jimmy and Buffy or whatever, who have never testified under oath about what they know about his behavior, and his exculpatory evidence is a childhood calendar. This man does not belong on the Supreme Court and the inability of Democrats to even hold an investigation and a hearing against him in preparation to impeach him, which is the only way to take him out of that lifetime job, is a failure of our democracy."

Whooooo, doggie.

Listen, It's not like these Dems don't already have enough to do right now, what with reuniting babies with their families, rolling out measures to reverse the avalanche of pandemic death unleashed by TFG's criminal and power-hungry neglect, fight to maintain voting rights being stripped from the very folks who've brought them their slim and potentially short-lived majorities to begin with, deal with economic crises, and restore our nation's standing in the world. But if we Democrats have shown anything it is that we can multitask. Mystal's drum has always been court-reform and justice, and if he wasn't beating that drum, he wouldn't be him.

Democracy has a lot of work to do after the reign of terror that was the previous administration, and the aftereffects it has unleashed in red states around the nation. Kavanaugh's appointment, though, was absolutely one of the most egregious, aggressively symbolic abuses by that disgusting orange-sprayed hair-plugged failed realtor, AND the party that hosted and feted him, having every bit the reach of any of the others.

Democrats, and Democrats alone can fix it.