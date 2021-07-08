Ingraham Hosts Anti-Vax 'Doc': Don't Vaccinate Anyone Under 30

Fox News' Laura Ingraham invited another well-known COVID and vaccine denier on her program to sow disbelief and misinformation among their viewers regarding getting vaccinated.

The Delta variant is spreading around the world, affecting children and young adults, and causing new lock-downs and mask guidelines in England and Australia.

The Guardian reports, "Some 20% of NSW [New South Wales] coronavirus patients in hospital are under 35, partly because Australia’s vaccine rollout has prioritised the elderly."

Dr. Peter McCullough, who claimed on Tucker Carlson's show that "hydroxychloroquine is effective for treating COVID-19," has been making the COVID denier rounds on Rumble and other right-wing outlets.

As a well-known anti-vaccine internist, he was welcomed by Ingraham.

McCullough has been claiming that the COVID vaccines have killed thousands of people which makes him a prime-time guest for the death cult on Fox News.

Ingraham continued to promote the crazy idea that the Democrats are trying to strip away your freedoms by promoting vaccinations especially since the Delta variant has taken off.

The Fox News host attacked the idea of vaccinating kids.

"I think it's a giant mistake. Overall the equation is very unfavorable for vaccination of anyone below the age 30," McCullough said.

He continued," vaccines actually have a dangerous mechanism of action."

He continued, "No one under the age of 30 should receive these vaccines."

Here is the Vaccine denier's scorecard:

An AFP fact check also blasts this odious man: US cardiologist makes false claims about Covid-19 vaccination

Video of a cardiologist claiming that there is no reason for healthy people under the age of 50 or those who have recovered from Covid-19 to be vaccinated against the virus has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media. But medical experts say younger people should be inoculated because they can still be affected by the virus, and that the shots also benefit those who have already had the disease.

Promoting more infections, deaths, and vaccine hesitancy appears to be Fox News' main purpose. And it's all because the President is a Democrat.