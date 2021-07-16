Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Lauren Boebert Threatens Parody Website

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is demanding that a parody website "cease and desist" operation because it is "defamatory" to the congresswoman.
By David
Lauren Boebert Threatens Parody Website
Image from: YouTube Screenshot

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is demanding that a parody website "cease and desist" operation because it is "defamatory" to the congresswoman.

Comedy writer Toby Morton revealed on Twitter that he had been contacted by the lawmaker's press secretary.

"Jake is the Press Secretary for @laurenboebert," Morton wrote. "Lauren told Jake to use his government email to send me a cease and desist order to take down my website, http://TheLaurenBoebert.com. Jake is not a lawyer. Jake is an idiot."

The website creator also shared the email that he received from Settle.

In the email, Settle claims that the website "needs to be taken down since the photos on here are copyrighted property of the U.S. Federal Government."

"They are property of the office of Congressman Lauren Boebert, and use of them is unauthorized and illegal," the email says. "Additionally, the entire website is a defamatory impersonation, and it goes against relevant terms of service and U.S. law. Please remove it immediately or face further action."

Settle did not specify which U.S. laws had been violated or what "further action" might be taken by Boebert's office.

Boebert's office has previously sent "cease and desist" notices to Morton and claimed that the photos on his website are copyrighted "despite the fact that they are public-domain photos made available by the U.S. government," Westword reported in May.

Read the tweets below.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team